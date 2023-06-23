Prince Harry’s Failed Podcast Ideas Included Interviewing Vladimir Putin About His Childhood Trauma, Per Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle floated many podcast ideas to Spotify executives before their $20 million dollar deal was cut short.

The couple originally struck the deal in 2020 under the guise that both Markle and Harry would helm various shows for the platform. But, three years later, only Markle had created one season of a show.

According to a new Bloomberg report from Ashley Carman, news has emerged about the various ideas that Harry floated to Spotify executives that fell flat.

His main idea, which the report said Harry was most focused on, centered on the childhood trauma of notable world leaders and household names.

Harry spoke with multiple producers and production houses, these people said, to discuss possible shows. Along the way, Harry listened to various ideas from others but mostly stuck by his own — including one about childhood trauma. The concept: Harry would interview a procession of controversial guests, such as Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump, about their early formative years and how those experiences resulted in the adults they are today.

Other podcast ideas centered on the complexities of fatherhood and broader topics in each episode including climate change and religion in which he hoped Pope Francis would appear as a guest.

Despite the lofty ideas, no podcast from Harry was ever produced.

