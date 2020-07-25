Pro-Trump personality David J. Harris Jr. held up an entire American Airlines flight on Saturday for apparently not complying with the company’s mask policy, and instead, made a scene in the noble fight to defend one’s personal “rights” to not wear a face-covering on board.

“So because I declared that I have a medical reason to not wear a mask, people on the plane are tripping out and may not want to fly on this plane,” the pundit began in a 3-minute video posted to Instagram.

“There are a couple [fellow passengers] that are definitely having an issue, me not wearing a mask,” Harris stated.

A few seconds later, the flight’s caption could be heard over the intercom, presenting the opportunity for passengers who didn’t feel safe to re-book their travel due to Harris not wearing a mask.

Harris, smirking, continued “They cannot violate your HIPAA (The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) rights at American [Airlines] and ask you anything about your medical issue, so for all the people on the plane who might want to get off, cause they might not feel say, then get the heck off!”

“I’m staying right here,” the pundit declared while laughing.

The flight’s captain could then be seen approaching and speaking to Harris – which the pundit selectively edited out of his Instagram post.

“They tried to kick us off, folks, they tried to kick us off the plane,” he stated while chuckling, “but nope, we have laws, and we have right!”

Harris, who had claimed to have a medical reason which prevented him from wearing a mask, at the end of the video, encouraged his followers to not lie about medical conditions — but a previous Instagram post showed Harris wearing a mask.

Another pro-Trump activist, Brandon Straka, back in June, partook in a similar stunt on an American Airlines flight that landed him a temporary ban from flying with the company for not wearing a mask.

American Airlines explicitly states on their website that “a face-covering is required while flying on American, except for very young children or anyone with a condition that prevents them from wearing one.”

Harris and American Airlines were both reached out to for comment from Mediaite about the incident. This story will be updated if a comment is received.

