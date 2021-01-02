Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Thrown Under Bus After Tweeting Pence Will ‘Face Execution’ — Even By His Own MAGA Teen Client

Increasingly unhinged pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood crossed a line that many of his own allies wouldn’t follow him over when he tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence would “face execution” if he fails to thwart Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over outgoing President Donald Trump.

On New Year’s Day, Wood posted a lengthy and deranged Twitter thread in which he predicted charges of “treason” against a raft of prominent figures that included Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, and Pence — with particular emphasis on Pence.

“When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list,” Wood wrote, then replied to another user by writing “If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL.”

(3) These groups aspire to the goals of Communism. A ruling elite & an oppressed class of people who exist to serve those in power. When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence @VP @Mike_Pence, & Mitch McConnell @senatemajldr at top of list. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

If Pence is arrested, @SecPompeo will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward & will sing like a bird & confess ALL. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 1, 2021

The tweet sparked rebukes from several prominent allies, including Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student who won a settlement from The Washington Post with Wood as his attorney.

“I’m sorry but what the hell,” Sandmann wrote on Twitter, then defended himself from accusations of disloyalty from several other users.

I’m sorry but what the hell https://t.co/oDBEmA8pwX — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 1, 2021

No, the truth is. And truthfully, this is a dumb tweet — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 1, 2021

Your definition of loyalty is equivalent to being blackmailed to support something that I disagree with. True loyalty involves criticism when necessary. https://t.co/fFqkhffWNW — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) January 2, 2021

Jenna Ellis also weighed in against Wood, writing “To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution.”

To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 2, 2021

And Newsmax host Greg Kelly allowed that Wood’s “heart may be in the right place,” but that “his BRAIN is either TOTALLY FRIED. Or OWNED BY CHINA.”

I’ve seen people “Snap” in WAR and even in PEACE. Maybe that happened to LIN. The pressure BUILT and he’s at the breaking point? His heart may be in the right place but his BRAIN is either TOTALLY FRIED. Or OWNED BY CHINA. Doesn’t matter. NOT OVER——JAN 6 — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) January 2, 2021

January 6 is the day that Pence is scheduled to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory over Trump. He won’t be arrested or face execution.

