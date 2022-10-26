Progressive Cenk Uygur Rips Democrat-Run LA Over ‘Trash’ and Lawlessness: ‘Is Anyone Running This City?’

The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur ripped Democrat-run Los Angeles Wednesday over an abundance of “trash” and claimed police officers are not responding to calls.

Uygur also name-checked progressive Democratic mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) who he said would maintain the city’s “status quo.”

LA is a mess. There's trash all over the roads. Cops don't respond to calls. It's close to anarchy here. Is Garcetti already in Mumbai? Is anyone running this city? Karen Bass seems to be saying she's going to maintain the status quo. She knows how to work the system. No thanks! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

Bass is running to replace the outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. Uygur said in a subsequent tweet he intends to support billionaire Rick Caruso, who was a Republican until 2019 and an independent until 2022 when he officially became a Democrat.

Yes. Karen Bass’ main message seems to be that she is an establishment Democrat (no interest) who thinks things in LA are generally fine (they’re not) and will work the system better. The problem is the system. There is nothing but incompetence & corruption here. We need change. https://t.co/7mnQB5d1C0 — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

Uygur, whose complaints about the Democratic Party establishment are well-known, fired off a few additional tweets to explain why he is willing to vote for a man who so recently left the GOP.

I’ve never said that about billionaires. You could fill a whole social media platform with false assumptions and lies about me. Karen Bass telling us she’s the better establishment Democrat is a horrible campaign strategy. Democratic leadership thinks it’s NEVER time for change. https://t.co/nOrj8TpT7B — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

Karen Bass is going to do NOTHING for the poor and working class in LA. That’s why I can’t stand her. It’s wealthy neolibs who don’t have to deal with the deterioration of LA, as they sit in their mansions and wag their finger at us for not kowtowing to the Democratic Party. https://t.co/sP0Z912yDU — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

There is this persistent irrationality in American politics that people assume you love the person you're voting for & think they're perfect. No, it just means they're better than your other choice! Why is this so hard for people to understand? It's an incredibly simple concept. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

Bernie and Bass believe in working within the Democratic Party system. And what has that gotten us? Nearly nothing. Just wall to wall corruption. Bernie said his "friend" Joe Biden would get us $15 min wage and much more. His friend screwed us and he didn't say a word about it. https://t.co/37uanDWOUl — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

Before all of the Democratic ass kissers tell me "there was nothing they could do," looks up facts. They made an exception to the filibuster to lift the debt ceiling (because that affected their beloved stock market). But CHOSE not to make an exception for voting rights. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 26, 2022

Politico noted the race to fill Garcetti’s seat has tightened as Bass’ lead in the polls has collapsed:

Caruso has erased a double-digit deficit with Bass in the final weeks of the most expensive mayor’s contest in city history. The billionaire shopping mall developer, who has spent tens of millions from his personal fortune in his first run for political office, is in a tight race with the veteran politician, according to at least one recent poll and political analysts.

Caruso has spent $88 million on the race, while Bass has spent $11 million.

