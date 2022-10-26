Progressive Cenk Uygur Rips Democrat-Run LA Over ‘Trash’ and Lawlessness: ‘Is Anyone Running This City?’
The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur ripped Democrat-run Los Angeles Wednesday over an abundance of “trash” and claimed police officers are not responding to calls.
Uygur also name-checked progressive Democratic mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) who he said would maintain the city’s “status quo.”
Bass is running to replace the outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. Uygur said in a subsequent tweet he intends to support billionaire Rick Caruso, who was a Republican until 2019 and an independent until 2022 when he officially became a Democrat.
Uygur, whose complaints about the Democratic Party establishment are well-known, fired off a few additional tweets to explain why he is willing to vote for a man who so recently left the GOP.
Politico noted the race to fill Garcetti’s seat has tightened as Bass’ lead in the polls has collapsed:
Caruso has erased a double-digit deficit with Bass in the final weeks of the most expensive mayor’s contest in city history. The billionaire shopping mall developer, who has spent tens of millions from his personal fortune in his first run for political office, is in a tight race with the veteran politician, according to at least one recent poll and political analysts.
Caruso has spent $88 million on the race, while Bass has spent $11 million.
