A Washington, D.C. restaurant which is known for its progressivism canceled a breakfast for a group of anti-abortion Democrats this week after the owners learned that the anti-abortion Democrats were actually anti-abortion.

Busboys and Poets, a business with multiple locations in and around the beltway, had agreed to host the group Democrats for Life of America for a breakfast ahead of the annual pro-life March for Life event next Friday.

On the DFLA website, the group explains its mission.

“In representing pro-life Democrats within the true ‘big tent’ party, DFLA works across a broad spectrum of life ethics,” the group says. “Work with us on the expansion of human rights in all stages of life.”

The group’s name, Democrats for Life of America, seems pretty self-explanatory. But there was apparently some confusion when the restaurant agreed to take the group’s reservation.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Busboys and Poets agreed to host the DFLA breakfast months ago, but the owners suddenly canceled on the group this week.

A representative for Busboys and Poets told the Beacon it is a “safe space” for ideas, but it was not willing to open its doors to those who oppose abortion, even if they are Democrats.

“While we welcome conversations from individuals expressing different viewpoints and pride ourselves on being a venue for respectful conversations between diverse groups, we are also a safe space,” Busboys and Poets said. “As such, we can not knowingly accept events designed to fund an agenda which our community members believe to be trampling on the rights of others.”

Kristen Day with DFLA accused someone with the restaurant chain of being rude to her during a phone call to inform her that no breakfast will be served to her and her fellow anti-abortion Democrats next week.

“Progressives talk about being inclusive, but then they turn people away because of what they believe,” Day told the Beacon. “It’s very contradictory to what the message is supposed to be.”

Busboys and Poets describes itself as “a cultural hub for artists, activists, writers, thinkers, and dreamers.”

