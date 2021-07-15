It seems Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is not ready to appease liberals who have been hoping for his retirement from the bench.

Breyer gave an interview to CNN’s Joan Biskupic in which he said he’s satisfied with his status as the Supreme Court’s senior liberal, and he hasn’t decided yet when he’ll step down. When he was asked what would be the deciding factors for whenever he does retire, Breyer answered “primarily, of course, health. Second, the Court.”

“I asked him directly ‘have you decided whether you’re going to retire?'” Bikupic said as she discussed the interview on New Day. “And he said ‘no’ very flatly.”

In recent months, several liberals and progressive figures have expressed hope that Breyer’s retirement will come sooner rather than later. The reason for this is that the vacancy Breyer leaves behind will give President Joe Biden the chance to nominate a younger, similarly left-leaning successor who’s likely to be confirmed to the Supreme Court while Democrats have a majority in both sides of Congress.

Asked about this, Biskupic said Breyer essentially told her “He’s not going anywhere just now.”

“He didn’t say that explicitly, but that was certainly between the lines,” she continued. “He hadn’t wanted to speak about this, but I went up there and he was willing to give me some material to at least know what we can expect in the near future, but I think your reading between the lines is exactly what mine is: not for a while.”

Since Breyer’s decision maintains the status quo of the Supreme Court and rejects the judicial calculus surrounding his seat, the news has drawn a less-than-stellar reception among left-wingers.

Breyer’s health is not the only factor here. He is also gambling on the health of 50 Democratic senators over the next year.https://t.co/aqZQZ1EKMQ — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) July 15, 2021

It’s all vanity. Move on, Justice Breyer, move on. https://t.co/we9x8AKNOj — Neil King (@NKingofDC) July 15, 2021

This just reflects a pathological disregard for other human beings at this point with the consequences made clear by Ginsburg’s death https://t.co/JUPMK5mPla — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 15, 2021

I see my vacation is ending with a nice “welcome back to reality!” https://t.co/khpJOF6dF6 — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) July 15, 2021

Stephen Breyer is putting himself and his own personal wants above the justice he claims to believe in. What a disaster. Congress needs to expand the Supreme Court, especially given his arrogance. https://t.co/94vTNKfgg1 — Robert Cruickshank (@cruickshank) July 15, 2021

Stephen Breyer is happily putting a 7-2 conservative Supreme Court in play because he’s on an ego trip about his newfound power and doesn’t feel like giving it up https://t.co/c3xlw0Pqab pic.twitter.com/2o4V1053gu — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) July 15, 2021

Stephen Breyer sounds so naive and delusional and largely unaware of the severity of the situation. This is extremely embarrassing.https://t.co/cUGCLmSUzE — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 15, 2021

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com