‘PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!’ Trump Literally Triples Down on Call for Action by Supporters Over Potential Indictment, Arrest

In an afternoon follow-up on Truth Social, ex-president and 2024 GOP candidate Donald Trump tripled down on his earlier call for supporters to come out in protest of what he says will be his arrest “on Tuesday of next week.”

After he posted his all-caps rant on Saturday morning, the internet and political news exploded with speculation and reactions, including both Rep. Maxine Waters and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joining those saying Trump was implicitly calling for “domestic terror” or “another January 6 type event.”

While some on the right, including one of the January 6 organizers, have said that taking to the streets is a bad idea, others are enthusiastic about Trump’s call for protesting.

Ignoring all those reactions, Trump tripled down on his original comments in a Truth post later in the day on Saturday.

“THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” he wrote in all caps.

Podcast host Dean Obeidallah on Saturday wrote that any protests meant to disrupt police action by blocking roads around Mar-a-Lago would be a felony under a law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

What DeSantis will do or say regarding the potential indictment of Trump has itself been a major subject on the MAGA right, Saturday.

