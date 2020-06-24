Protesters Attack Democratic State Senator Amid Overnight Unrest in Wisconsin

Protesters topple another statue on the Capitol square in Madison. This is statue number 2 tonight that was taken down and is now in the street. pic.twitter.com/mZaB8p3Wzv — Brittney Ermon (@Brittney_NBC15) June 24, 2020

Protests in Madison turned destructive and violent on Tuesday night when two statues were destroyed near the Wisconsin State Capitol, and a state senator was attacked by demonstrators.

As the country continues to witness protests following the death of George Floyd, civil unrest was renewed in Wisconsin after the arrest of Devonere Johnson. Johnson, an African American activist, was taken into custody after he reportedly brought a megaphone and baseball bat inside of a restaurant, and he was forcefully apprehended after he appeared to resist arrest.

Johnson’s arrest prompted new outrage in Madison, which led to destructive protests around the state capital and at least two statues being pulled down. One statue was of Hans Christian Heg, a Norwegian immigrant and anti-slavery activist who died in battle while serving as a colonel for the Union in the Civil War. The other defaced monument was the Forward statue, which has been described as a symbol for “devotion and progress.”

Democratic state Senator Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee observed the protests and took out his phone to take pictures. As Carpenter was taking a video, he drew the attention of the protesters and at least two of them ran up to him and reached for his phone.

“I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me,” Carpenter said on Twitter. “Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz!”

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

Carpenter was spotted by reporters and has received medical attention.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]