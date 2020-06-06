comScore

Protesters Paint ‘Defund The Police’ in Giant Block Letters on Washington D.C. Streets

By Caleb HoweJun 6th, 2020, 10:40 pm

Protesters in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night appended the new “Black Lives Matter” message painted in enormous letters on a city street — which was photographed from space earlier — with the message “= Defund the Police” in equally huge lettering.

The moment was caught on camera, of course.

You can also see a view from above in this MSNBC report from Garrett Haake.

Another image shared on Twitter appears to be a similar painted message from a different area of town and earlier in the day.

