Protesters in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night appended the new “Black Lives Matter” message painted in enormous letters on a city street — which was photographed from space earlier — with the message “= Defund the Police” in equally huge lettering.

The moment was caught on camera, of course.

Black Lives Matter organizers are painting “Defund the Police” in yellow paint on 16th Street right now pic.twitter.com/62zFMPXXOo — Samantha Schmidt (@schmidtsam7) June 7, 2020

The scene here on 16th st down the block from the White House. #GeorgeFloydprotests #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/NlPT922QuA — GOBA (@kadiagoba) June 7, 2020

You can also see a view from above in this MSNBC report from Garrett Haake.

Another image shared on Twitter appears to be a similar painted message from a different area of town and earlier in the day.

In response to Mayor Bowser’s BLM street mural, protesters painted “defund police” at Pennsylvania & 14th Streets NW. “This is calling Muriel Bowser to step up and to be about what she says she is about,” John, a protester who helped paint this, told me. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/Ee6EpZ9Adp — Amanda Michelle Gómez 🇲🇽🇵🇭 (@amanduhgomez) June 7, 2020

—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]