Protestors Throw Drink at Steve Forbes at Conservative Book Launch in New York: ‘Suddenly I Heard Screaming’

Forbes Media CEO Steve Forbes, 75, was assaulted at a conservative book launch in New York City on Wednesday night.

The launch party was for commentators Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz and their new book, Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation.

Forbes was at the launch and described to Fox News Digital being caught in the crossfire from angry protestors.

According to Forbes, he was chatting with Mandel when the altercation occurred.

“I was talking to co-author Bethany Mandel near the counter where the books were on display. Suddenly a woman seemingly out of nowhere was angrily yelling almost incoherently about matters that weren’t related to the subject of the book,” Forbes said. “The books themselves were pushed off the counter loudly landing on the floor while simultaneously she tossed a drink our way.”

“I joked that a dark suit was an advantage in a situation like this,” Forbes said.

According to Fox, Markowicz said two protesters busted into the party and yelled “Black Lives Matter!” before tossing drinks and books around. As attendees were leaving the party, another group of protesters yelled at the group.

Mandel recounted, “Suddenly I heard screaming, had books thrown at me, and I was soaking wet. I realized young women with short, dyed blue hair were screaming at us ‘Black lives matter, trans lives matter!’ I tried to talk to them, but they ran off.”

The book, Stolen Youth, dives into the “woke indoctrination” Mandel and Markowicz believe is dominating the younger generation through “politics, education, medicine, mental health, entertainment, and culture.”

