White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden’s major voting rights speech was “the most effective use of the President’s time?”

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Georgia, during which the president’s role in this year’s midterm elections came up.

“Jen, as the midterms approach, there will be some Democrats, plausibly, who will want to stay away from the President for political reasons. What’s his — what’s his response to that sort of action?” Psaki was asked.

“Do you have any examples?” Psaki asked.

Amid some commotion and laughter over slamming doors, the reporter replied “No,” but said “there certainly will be some Democrats on the campaign trail that if — if the — if the President’s poll numbers are where are they at, et cetera, that will not want to be seen on the campaign trail with him.”

“What is the President’s feeling about that? And how would he approach that situation?” he asked.

Psaki rejected the “hypothetical” and the premise:

I think we’re talking about a hypothetical that doesn’t yet exist. I mean, I would say that the vast majority of members who may face challenging races are people who have advocated for the President’s agenda, whether it’s the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill or his commitment to lowering costs for Americans across the country. So, I’m not going to speculate on politics, but also, I haven’t seen evidence of that at this point in time.

And when asked if the president’s approach going forward would mirror the forcefulness and “energy” of the Georgia speech, Psaki said that “the President is going to continue to make a forceful case for the choice the American people are facing across the country: whether you’re going to stand on the right side of history or not, also whether you’re going to stand for protecting more people and saving more lives when it comes to COVID.”

“Are you going to stand on the side of lowering the cost of childcare for people or not? Ultimately, this is a choice for people across the country,” Psaki said.

Currently, the president is on a months-long streak of having his approval rating hover at around 43 percent.

