Psaki Gets Sarcastic with Fox News Reporter in Clash Over Republican Support for Rick Scott Tax Hike

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki turned to sarcasm when Fox News White House correspondent Alexandria Hoff asked if President Joe Biden was wrong to tie Republicans to Sen. Rick Scott‘s plan to raise taxes on more than half of Americans.

During a speech on the economy Tuesday, the president described Scott’s plan unflatteringly, and said “I can’t believe that the majority of Republicans buy on to Scott’s plan. But that’s a plan in writing, and he’s in the leadership.”

Some have defended Republicans from Biden’s attack on the basis that many Republicans — like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — vocally oppose Scott’s plan. The Washington Post noted that Scott’s plan “does technically exist on paper — at a time when there are few competing policy platforms issued by congressional Republicans,” even as they delivered a rating of “Three Pinocchios” for a different Biden statement laying the plan at the feet of “congressional Republicans.”

But Biden and his administration reason that it’s a fair attack because Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the plan has been endorsed by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel (RNC) — the highest-ranking campaign officials in the party.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Hoff challenged Psaki to name Republicans who support the plan, and Psaki sarcastically asked if the RNC chair counts “as an important Republican,” then ticked off a list of other names:

MS. HOFF: So, today, the President said that a “majority” of Republicans have signed on to Senator Scott’s tax plan. That does not seem to be the case. Senator Scott said that today. Mitch McConnell had said that the party is not behind this. Are there any Republicans that you can think of or the President might be referencing that is currently behind this? MS. PSAKI: Do you count the chairman of the Republican Committee as an important Republican? MS. HOFF: He is the chairman of a committee. But if no other Repub- — MS. PSAKI: She. It’s actually a “she.” The chairman of the Republican Party — MS. HOFF: I thought you were referring to Scott there. I — MS. PSAKI: So, Chairman Ronna McD- — Ronna McDaniel praised Senator Scott’s proposal as a, quote, “clear plan” for Republicans that offers, quote, “real solutions.” She’s the chairwoman of the party. Rick Scott is not a random senator. He is literally in charge of winning back the Senate for Republicans and what the plan is. So he is the person who’s put forward this plan. Senator Ron Johnson has called the Congressional GOP plan a, quote, “positive thing.” Senator Mike Braun has said he was, quote, “glad Rick did it.” Senator Tommy Tuberville said he was, quote, “on board” with the Congressional GOP plan. Congressman Matt Gaetz said he was, quote, “proud of Senator Rick Scott for providing [producing] this bold agenda.” So not only that, which seems to be quite a range of Republicans, but there isn’t an alternative plan they’ve put forward. So it’s either this, put together by the person who is leading the effort to win back the Senate, or nothing. And the President this morning talked about what his plan is. If they have an alternative plan, we would welcome them putting it forward.

Hoff offered a few more words in defense of McConnell, noting that “he did say one was coming in this summer.”

“And as far as Senator Scott goes, he acknowledged today that a majority is not behind him. He says this is his individual plan for this,” Hoff added before moving on.

Watch above via The White House and Reuters.

