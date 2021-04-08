Psaki Grilled on Biden’s Contact with Obama — In Exchange Apparently Started By Fictional Reporter Made of Lego

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded several questions about President Joe Biden’s contact with former President Barack Obama, including follow-ups that got weirdly granular.

At Thursday’s daily briefing, Washington Blade White House Reporter Chris Johnson was first to ask about the contacts, on behalf of an absent colleague.

“How involved is former President Obama and First Lady Obama in the Biden – Harris administration?” Johnson said, after explaining that as the print pooler, he was relaying the question from a colleague. “Is President Biden seeking to bring back the often bipartisan portrait unveiling events at the White House?”

Psaki said she looks forward to future unveiling ceremonies, and added “In terms of his engagement with President Obama, they are not just former colleagues… but they also remain close friends and they talk regularly about a range of issues, from policy issues to bouncing ideas off of each other to their families. So they are in close touch, but we just don’t read out those specific calls. We keep them private.”

Johnson says he was sent the question by someone identifying herself as Kacey Montagu, which appears to be a gag persona for a former Secretary of State made of Legos. The Montagu website’s FAQ section describes her as “An American Citizen. Former Secretary of State, Mayor, Senator, President Pro Tempore and Speaker of the House,” and her political views as “President Trump 2024, baby! I’m a Conservative.”

But the question was intriguing enough that CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe followed up, at some length.

“Just to follow up on your answer there regarding former President Obama, because you said they are in touch fairly regularly. Can you more clearly define fairly regularly?” O’Keefe asked.

“No, that would be violating their friendship,” Psaki said, then quickly added “The privacy of their friendship, I should say.”

“Is he fairly regularly in touch with any other former president?” O’Keefe asked.

“I would say he [Obama] is the president he is most, former president he is most frequently in touch with,” Psaki replied.

“Are we talking a few times a week? A few times a month?” O’Keefe pressed, to laughter in the room.

“I’m not going to give a, I’m not going to define it more other than to say that they engage not just about important moments in our country, but also about their own families. They have a connection on a personal level. So they discuss a range of issues when they connect,” Psaki said.

The point of this line of questioning is unclear, but it does come days after a right-wing television host asked former President Donald Trump if “someone else is doing the job” of president.

Watch above via The White House.

