Psaki Says Biden Supports Independent Role of DOJ to Make Prosecution Decisions After Comments About 1/6 Subpoenas

By Josh FeldmanOct 15th, 2021, 10:04 pm
 

Jen Psaki conducts White House press briefing on October 6, 2021.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted a bit of a clarification Friday night to comments President Joe Biden made about the Justice Department.

The January 6 select committee is planning to charge Steve Bannon with criminal contempt for defying their subpoena. They have subpoenaed a number of Trump allies and members have said they will take such action against anyone not complying with the requests.

Biden said to reporters earlier Friday, “I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable.”

When asked if they should be prosecuted by the DOJ, Biden said he does.

Psaki took to Twitter later to say Biden “supports the work of the committee and the independent role of the Department of Justice to make any decisions about prosecutions.”

A spokesperson for the DOJ also issued a statement saying, “The Department of Justice will make its own independent decisions in all prosecutions based solely on the facts and the law. Period. Full stop.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac