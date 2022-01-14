White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki snarked at a reporter who challenged her on President Joe Biden’s stalled agenda.

In an exchange during Thursday’s White House press briefing, Bloomberg’s Justin Sink noted various recent developments and circumstances which have not been favorable to the administration.

“Frankly, things look like they’re going poorly right now for the White House,” Sink said. “Build Back Better is blocked, voting rights is blocked. Inflation is at a 40-year high, the virus is setting records for infections.”

He added, “I’m wondering at what point do you take stock and say things need to change internally, Whether you’re outreach for the Hill, the leadership in the White House. You seem to be stymied on an incredible number of fronts.”

Psaki pushed back, touting administration accomplishments including; record job growth and low unemployment, the current U.S. vaccination rate, and restored foreign relations. She then acknowledged the troubles the administration has faced on the legislative front.

“We also recognize when you have a small margin and threshold in the Senate, it’s very difficult to get things done and to get legislation passed,” Psaki said. “And the fact that the president, under his leadership, got the American Rescue plan passed, a bipartisan infrastructure bill with 19 votes in the Senate, six votes in the House, the fact that we’re still continuing to work with members to determine the path forward on Build Back Better, that we have the vast majority of Democrats in the Senate supporting voting rights. And our effort is to try hard things, do hard things, and keep at it.”

She then told Sink that overall, “we don’t see it through the same prism.”

Sink then asked if the White House is comfortable with the status quo.

“So the sense that things are going well, there’s no need for change right now?” Sink asked.

“Having worked in the White House before, you do hard things in White Houses,” Psaki replied. “You have every challenge at your feet, whether it’s global or domestically.”

Psaki then snarked, “We could certainly propose legislation to see if people support bunny rabbits and ice cream, but that wouldn’t be very rewarding to the American people.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com