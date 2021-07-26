Psaki Swipes at Republicans Who Have ‘Dismissed and Downplayed’ 1/6: ‘The Most Vocal About Supposedly Supporting the Police’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki swiped at Republicans who have “dismissed and downplayed” the events of January 6th.

The House select committee on January 6th is starting hearings on Tuesday, and four Capitol Police officers are set to testify.

During Monday’s press briefing, Psaki said President Joe Biden “relies on the leadership of Speaker Pelosi and moving this process and this independent investigation forward.”

Psaki says ahead of first House select committee hearing on Capitol riot: "Many of the Republicans in Congress who are the most vocal about supposedly supporting the police and law and order are the same ones who have dismissed and downplayed the shameful events of that day" pic.twitter.com/y3s29GWctQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 26, 2021

She commended the “brave heroes” who will be testifying, before adding this:

It’s noteworthy that many of the Republicans in Congress who are the most vocal about supposedly supporting the police and law and order are the same ones who have dismissed and downplayed the shameful events of that day. I don’t think that should be lost on anyone either.

Some Republicans have been roundly criticized for downplaying the storming of the Capitol, including one congressman who said “if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.”

