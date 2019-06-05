Pundit Class, Having Learned Nothing From 2016, Breathlessly Shares Poll Showing Trump Losing Texas to Biden

The latest from Quinnipiac on the 2020 presidential race shows a mildly surprising, modest lead for former VP Joe Biden over President Donald Trump, in this, T-minus 16 months and change from the big day.

Although relying on early polling data for the 2016 election left a lot of pundits trying to explain to their audience why they didn’t know Trump would win, some were still dropping squees like teenagers at a puppy show on Valentine’s Day.

Perhaps the most delightful delighted-ness was that of Washington Post anti-Trump columnist, formerly their conservative columnist, Jennifer Rubin.

It's WAY to early. But STILL> https://t.co/ERKLLdz7S8 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 5, 2019

She didn’t quite bet the family farm on the eventual outcome but STILL.

She wasn’t alone, though, there were ALL CAPS to spare.

Biden 48%

Trump 44% IN TEXAShttps://t.co/dSR4HLsxA4 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 5, 2019

New head-to-head poll from Quinnipiac in TEXAS just out: Biden 48%, Trump 44%

Trump 48%, O'Rourke 45%

Trump 47%, Sanders 44%

Trump 47%, Harris 43%

Trump 46%, Warren 45%

Trump 46%, Buttigieg 44% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 5, 2019

Quinnipiac has Biden up four on Trump in … Texas. Other matchups:

v. Warren +1

v. Sanders +3

v. O'Rourke +3 (!)

v. Buttigieg +2

v. Harris +4

v. Castro +3https://t.co/9mTtVsdSxK — Philip Bump (@pbump) June 5, 2019

A Quinnipiac poll has Biden 48, Trump 44 — in TEXAS. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) June 5, 2019

As @cd_hooks has been saying, (and my own conversations w folks confirms), Texas Republicans have told Trump both public and privately that he’s got some real weakness in Texas. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 5, 2019

It is way, way, way (way) early, but needless to say, if the numbers next year look anything like the numbers in this poll, then Republicans are spending money to hold Texas – and that is a very different ball game. #txlege https://t.co/mFlaR3l7SJ — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) June 5, 2019

2020 is gunna be wild https://t.co/Re0Atws54Q — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) June 5, 2019

The great thing about the pundit and media classes is their ability to hide their enthusiasm for their preferred political outcomes behind a solid and implacable wall of journalistic analysis and gravitas.

IN TEXAS!!!!!!

