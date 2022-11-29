‘Pure Evil!’ Watch Chuck Schumer Torch Trump on Senate Floor Over White Supremacist Dinner Date

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer torched former President Donald Trump over his Mar-a-Lago dinner date with anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Trump set the political and media world on fire last Wednesday night when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner, sparking a flurry of developments that dominated the news over the Thanksgiving holiday and into this week.

Republicans have had varying degrees of difficulty denouncing — or in many cases, even acknowledging — Trump’s association with Fuentes and West.

At the first Senate session following the holiday, Leader Schumer had no trouble at all finding the words to denounce Trump’s meeting, decrying it as “pure evil”:

Last week, it was reported that Donald Trump—the former President of the United States and Republican standard-bearer—had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a notorious bigot who fancies himself a leading thinker on the extreme edges of the hard right, embracing everything from white nationalism to anti-Semitism to outright Holocaust denial. For a former President to sit and have dinner with a high-profile anti-Semite is disgusting and dangerous! To give an anti-Semite even the smallest platform—much less an audience over dinner—is pure evil! Even assuming the former President didn’t realize Mr. Fuentes was coming to Mar-a-Lago, for him to refuse to condemn Fuentes and his bigoted words after the dinner is appalling and it is dangerous. Now, I’m glad that some of the former President’s friends and allies — particularly those in the Jewish Community — are pushing him to do the right thing by condemning this vicious anti-Semite, since the former president does not seem to have the honor, the decency, the humanity to do it on his own. I vociferously condemn the former president’s decision to meet with this anti-Semite, and urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do the same.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

