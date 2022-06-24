‘Pure Insanity!’ Dave Portnoy Decries Overturning of Roe in Emergency Press Conference

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy held an “emergency press conference” following the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

On Friday morning the Supreme Court released their decision that eliminated the Constitutional right to an abortion, turning the decision back over to individual states.

In the video Portnoy — who has previously spoken out against the possibility that Roe would be overturned — called the decision “pure insanity” and said it means the United States is going “backwards in time.”

Read his full remarks here:

Emergency press conference. Roe v. Wade just got overturned. Let me start by saying this is a Dave Portnoy press conference. This doesn’t reflect Barstool, alright. Barstool is 300, whatever people, they all may think certain ways. This is just me. How I feel. I feel like I have to speak on this issue.

I already talked about it little bit. To me this is just pure insanity, pure insanity. We are going backwards in time. We are literally going backwards in time. It makes no sense how anybody thinks it’s their right to tell a woman what to do with her body.

I just don’t get it. To take away the ability to make informed decisions on how they wanna live their lives is bananas. I know people will be like, ‘Well, no, it’s a constitutional issue. They’re just giving the states.’ Well, like what 20 states are saying, they’re gonna overturn it right away.

And what if you’re poor in that state? And you can’t go to another state and things like that. It’s just nuts to me, not to mention the same people are saying, you know, the, they want to take it away and overturn it are also like gotta protect guns because the constitution.

At what point do you look at the constitution and say, ‘Hey, this was written by people who had slaves. Maybe not everything is exactly to a T in the constitution.’ Like a million years from now, you’re gonna use the document written in the — it’s just nuts. In what world, the world evolves, people evolve, technology evolves. You gotta evolve.

You can’t stick with this document and look at that and be like, that’s the end all be all. It’s literally crazy pills. This is coming from somebody who consistently is like, the U.S. is the best country in the world by a mile.

I still believe it, but we’re going backwards in the Left, in the Right suck. So fucking bad. Like the Left fucking hates me. The woke Left, the Liberals, they’re crazy. They’re insane people. Yet, I end up having to vote for a moron like Biden because the right is gonna put Supreme Court people in who are just ruining this country, taking basic rights away.

I honestly believe 95% of the people in the country think like me, they’re like, they’re liberally — they’re socially liberal in their financially conservative.

They like 90% of what Republicans say, they don’t like the woke culture, all this craziness. But then you look at what they’re doing and it’s like, you’re taking away basic rights. What’s next same sex marriage? Like what is next? It’s insane. That’s why we have to vote for the morons like Biden, who’s borderline incompetent because it’s too dangerous to vote Republican. Like what the fuck are we doing? Wake up.