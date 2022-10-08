Putin Confronted By Member Of Inner Circle Over Ukraine Debacle, Per Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin was confronted by a member of his inner circle and accused of mishandling the invasion of Ukraine, according to a new report. The disagreement over the war was significant enough that it was included in President Joe Biden’s daily briefing.

The Washington Post first reported on the U.S. intelligence on strife in Putin’s inner ranks as he’s dealt with multiple setbacks in his efforts, including the partial destruction of the Kerch Strait bridge this week from a truck explosion.

From the Post:

The information was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing and shared with other U.S. officials, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

One of the Post’s sources said the protester among Putin’s ranks referred to the mismanagement from the top in the country’s war effort. The name of the man who confronted Putin is reportedly known and cited in U.S. intelligence briefings on the disagreement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov actually acknowledged “disagreements” among Putin and his men, but denied the Post’s reporting, saying one of Putin’s inner circle directly confronting him in such a manner is “absolutely not true.”

“There are working arguments: about the economy, about the conduct of the military operation. There are arguments about the education system,” Peskov said. “This is part of the normal working process, and it is not a sign of any split.”

“One intelligence official also cited “growing alarm” among Putin’s inner circle as his war effort has dragged on.

Our assessments suggest they are particularly exercised by recent Russian losses, misguided direction and extensive military shortcomings,” the official said.

Putin’s future intentions in his invasion of Ukraine have especially raised alarms recently, with President Biden warning of potential nuclear war from the Russian leader.

