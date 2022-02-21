Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation on Monday, giving a lengthy speech in which he aired national grievances and laid out the historical claims he believes Russia has to Ukraine. Putin officially recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, a move that many analysts fear could be a pretext for Russian invasion and occupation.

“I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic,” Putin said, he signed an official decree recognizing the two Donbass republics as independent after the address.

⚡️⚡️Putin signs historic decree on recognizing two Donbass republics in the presence of their heads pic.twitter.com/FKaphoS3zZ — RT (@RT_com) February 21, 2022

“Those who seized the power and keep the power in Kiev we demand to stop hostilities immediately. Otherwise, all responsibility for the possible continuation of the bloodbath will be on the consciences of the regime that is ruling in Kiev,” Putin continued.



Earlier in the day Putin reportedly told his security council it was “necessary to consider an appeal from the leaders of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine for Russia to recognize them as independent.”

“The president of Russia said that he intended to sign the relevant decree in the near future,” the Kremlin said. “The president of France and the Federal Chancellor of Germany expressed their disappointment with this development. At the same time, they indicated their readiness to continue contacts.”

“First of all, I would like to reiterate that Ukraine is just not our neighboring country. It’s an integral part of our history, culture, and spiritual space,” Putin began on Monday, via a translation provided by CNN. “Those are comrades, dear ones, not just colleagues, not just those who used to serve in the army but also relatives. Those who tied up with us in family and blood ties.”

Putin went on to explain the “shame” of Ukrainian independence.

“Why did we have to transfer the rights to the territories which have been historically part of the Russian empire and they’ve received even statues of the national territorial units why? Why again, I am asking you? Why did we have to be so generous? Even some nationalists would not dream of this,” Putin said.



“And then even give those republics the right to leave this union without any terms and conditions,” Putin said laying out a historical grievance for the Russian people.

Let’s start with the fact that modern Ukraine was entirely created by Russia, more precisely, by the Bolshevik, communist Russia. This process began almost immediately after the 1917 revolution,” Putin added. “And in 1954, for some reason, Khrushchev took Crimea from Russia and gave it to Ukraine. Actually, this is how the territory of Soviet Ukraine was formed.”

Watch parts of Putin’s speech above via CNN, full speech from Russian state TV

