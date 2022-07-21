Quidditch Sports League, Inspired By Harry Potter Books, Changes Name to Distance Itself from Outspoken Author J.K. Rowling

The game of Quidditch, inspired by the fictional book and film series Harry Potter, is undergoing a name change to distance itself from controversial author J.K. Rowling.

The game, which sees players ride around a field on broomsticks attempting to score goals, grew in popularity among college kids and has quickly expanded to include various leagues worldwide.

Announced Tuesday, US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch decided to switch their official name to Quadball with plans to adopt the new name worldwide in the coming months.

In a press release on the official US Quadball website, they cited two main reasons for the name change. The first being author J.K. Rowling, who has come under fire in recent years for comments regarding gender, LGBTQ and Trans communities.

The sport has prided itself on being a progressive place for equality and inclusivity.

The second reason has to do with copyright laws. The term Quidditch is technically still owned by Warner Brothers who worked to create all eight of the Harry Potter films and as the league looks to expand their brand, they could face legal trouble if they continue to use the term.

The Executive Director of US Quadball, Mary Kimball, said in the statement, “In less than 20 years, our sport has grown from a few dozen college students in rural Vermont to a global phenomenon with thousands of players, semi-pro leagues and international championships… Our organizations are committed to continuing to push Quadball forward.”

