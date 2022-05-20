Race Between Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz Likely Headed For Recount, Which Could Take Weeks

The tight Pennsylvania Senate race between Republicans Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz is likely headed for a recount, according to the Associated Press.

Three days after the state’s GOP primary was held, a winner has yet to be declared. Oz, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump, led the race Friday evening by just over 1,000 votes. The AP reported:

A recount would mean that the outcome of the race might not be known until June 8, the deadline for counties to report their results to the state. Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 1,079 votes, or 0.08 percentage points, out of 1,340,248 ballots counted as of 5 p.m. Friday. The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law’s 0.5% margin. The Associated Press will not declare a winner in the race until the likely recount is complete.

The AP noted a recount could mean the contest could drag out for weeks, up until June 8, when counties must report their results to the state.

That means a recount must be started by June 1 and completed by June 7, if it goes that route.

Trump opined Wednesday that Oz should prematurely declare victory in the race on TRUTH Social, as mail-in ballots were still being counted.

“Dr. Oz should declare victory. It makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find,’” he wrote.

Oz declined the advice and lawyered up, as did McCormick. Politico noted both camps have hired teams of attorneys as the race looks as if it will drag on.

The former president, who is seeking to protect his endorsement record, also blamed Republican candidate Kathy Barnette for taking votes away from Oz.

Barnette surged late in the race after a debate performance that impressed conservative voters.

