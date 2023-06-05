Rachel Maddow Launches New Podcast On History and News

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow is set to expand her podcast network of shows with Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News premiering June 12.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, Maddow’s new show will feature co-host and MSNBC producer Isaac-Davy Aronson. The pair have worked together for 20 years.

Déjà News, which was announced Monday morning, will be a six-part series highlighting parallels between historical events and current headlines.

A new thing! The trailer just dropped for the new podcast I've been working on with @isaacdaronson — it's called: “Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News.” Hear the trailer today and follow the series to get each new episode as they're released:https://t.co/ShzRx02p06 pic.twitter.com/1bE8KDxxsr — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 5, 2023

“In each episode, Rachel and co-host Isaac-Davy Aronson seek a deeper understanding of a story in today’s headlines by asking: Has anything like this ever happened before? Would knowing that help us grapple with what’s happening now… and what might happen next?” their podcast description reads.

This will be the third show Maddow will undertake, following two previous podcast series including, Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man and Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra.

Since 2021, Maddow has reeled in her nightly MSNBC show to only Monday nights, allowing for the anchor to pursue other ventures on behalf of MSNBC’s parent company NBCUniversal.

Her first podcast and book Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man, which covered the 1973 scandal of President Richard Nixon’s Vice President Spiro Agnew, is currently being produced as a feature film with actor Ben Stiller attached to direct. Her second podcast Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra, which covered early American extremism, is under development with Steven Spielberg’s production company.

