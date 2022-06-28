Radio Host Dan Le Batard Bashes Supreme Court Over Roe, Says Fetuses Are Safer Than School Children

Sports broadcaster Dan Le Batard bashed the Supreme Court after they overturned Roe v. Wade, during a recent monologue.

A clip from Monday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz shows the host reading an impassioned essay regarding the end of Roe.

“Women didn’t help write our rights. They didn’t get the right to vote until more than 12 decades later,” he said. “And so you’ve seen the legal reaction to the move toward progress, empowerment, and equality for them.”

He continued, “Against the will of the citizens in a voting democracy, #MeToo just got sent the hell back to 1972. So now the unborn are more protected than they were. The born, not so much. Congratulations America. The fetus is now safer in the womb than it is five years later, when it can be sent off to school and slaughtered.”

“The latest appalling indignity is that the Republican party as Donald Trump, once said on tape at the start of his 10,000 Watergates, has grabbed American women by the p**sy,” Batard added.

“By law of our land, against the will of the voting people, an American woman now has less agency over her body, life and future than her government and than she did four decades ago,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com