Commentator Charlie Kirk is ready for an all out war… a raid war.

In a video circulating Twitter via Right Wing Watch, Kirk appeared on The Eric Metaxas Show Friday to discuss his thoughts on this week’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

During the interview, Kirk urged Republican attorneys general to begin conducting their own raids against liberal opponents.

Raids must be met with raids. State attorney generals that are Republican have to authorize raids against Soros groups, BLM, Planned Parenthood, the alphabet mafia, groomers, chemical castration of children — Now! Here’s why — a hundred facilities should be raided by the next week. Find them. You try to tell me there’s not a hundred criminal organizations that are aiding and abetting people across the southern border. La Raza, we know them, they publicized it. I’m not saying you have to arrest them, just raid them, find out what you find. Why? That will all of a sudden make them and their internal chatters — ‘Guys, You are so stupid. You raided Trump now they’re coming after us.’ Good. Now, you know, there’s a price to this!

Listen above via The Eric Metaxas Show.

