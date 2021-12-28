Rand Paul Mocked for Claiming Democrats Steal Elections … Using Completely Legal Methods

Dec 28th, 2021
 
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) accused Democrats of attempting to “steal” elections by using entirely legal methods, prompting him to get swiftly mocked by pundits on Twitter.

Paul claimed that Democrats are stealing elections by encouraging people to vote for them, which pretty much sounds exactly like how democracy works.

The senator shared an article from the Washington Examiner, which noted that Democrats won Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential election despite losing it to former President Donald Trump in 2016.

“How to steal an election,” Paul’s tweet read, going on to quote the article:

“Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.”

Despite Paul’s claim of theft, his complaint was largely criticized on Twitter, CNN’s John Harwood noting, “Convincing potential voters to cast legal ballots is the how you win elections in a democracy.”

