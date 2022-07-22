Rapper Logic on Congress Praising His Song About Suicide Prevention: ‘I Can’t Believe That it Affected the World’

Multi-platinum music artist, Logic, spoke about the impact of his hit song, 1-800-273-8255, that helped raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Speaking with Logan Paul on the Tuesday edition of his podcast Impaulsive, the rapper spoke about how his music has saved fans’ lives.

The song, originally released in 2017, was named after the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. According to a study done by BMJ Prevention, Logic’s song actually led to a surge of calls to the hotline.

After the songs release, the center received almost 10,000 calls from people reaching out for resources, leading to an estimated 245 people getting lifesaving assistance.

“Are you aware of the impact that, that song has had on the world?” Paul asked during the interview.

“It’s kind of crazy. Congress wrote me a letter, so I’m pretty aware,” Logic replied. “They just, they thanked me for the song and, you know, after the study had come out, proving that it actually had saved lives and shit.”

“I was asked to stand before Congress, but I couldn’t make it cause I had rap shit going on,” he joked. “But I wrote them a fire letter … And I wrote them this just really beautiful letter. And it was read, on my behalf before them. And then they wrote me this really cool thing back, but enough about me. I can’t believe that it affected the world.”

Logic discussed meeting with fans and hearing from them directly about the impact his music has made.

“I got a tour bus and I went from California all the way to New York and stopped at like a million fans’ houses in between to play them my album early in their house and eat dinner with their family and hang out and play video games and just do all this other shit,” he said. “90% of these people, all ages, religions, colors, creeds, everybody — Was like, ‘Your fucking music saved my life.'”

Later in the conversation, he added, “Through that, realizing that my words have power. There’s somebody out there watching this, whether they’re laughing with us or learning with us or whatever, like this is because of what you guys do, you’re changing people’s lives. And I know you know that. But sometimes there’s those moments where you’re like, ‘Oh shit, like this is, this is really.'”

Listen above via Impaulsive.

