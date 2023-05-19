Read the Bizarre List of Americans — From Rachel Maddow to Jan. 6th Prosecutors — That Are Now Banned From Russia

Russia’s foreign ministry released a list of 500 Americans on Friday who are now officially banned from entering the country, the latest response from Vladimir Putin’s government to U.S. sanctions over his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government said those sanctioned have been “involved in the spread of Russophobic attitudes and false information, as well as the heads of military-industrial complex companies that supply weapons to the regime in Kyiv,” according to a translation of the announcement. The announcement also declared U.S. officials who engaged in the “persecution of dissidents” for their participation in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol were also included.

MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough were among those listed as were CNN’s Erin Burnett – who reported live from Ukraine at the beginning of the invasion. No Fox News talent appeared to be on the list.

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers were also banned along with politicians like former President Barack Obama.

Former NBC and MSNBC anchor Brian Williams was also on the list as was politicians ranging from NY Attorney General Letitia James to Ohio Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

The press release added that Russia rejected the “latest U.S. request for officials to have a consular visit with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in response to the U.S. not issuing visas to Russian journalists who wished to join Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov on his visit to the United Nations in New York,” reported the Hill.

Click here to read the full list.

