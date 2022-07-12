‘Read the Polls, Jack!’ Biden Insists Poll Showing Most Democrats Don’t Want Him to Run Again Actually Says the Opposite

President Joe Biden challenged a reporter over a New York Times poll showing a majority of Democrats do not want him to run for a second term in 2024.

Biden was at the White House Congressional Picnic on Tuesday evening when he was asked if he had anything to say to Democrats who want him to hang it up after a single term.

“They want me to run,” Biden said. “Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You guys are all the same. That poll showed that 92% of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me,

The poll Biden was referring to was released Monday and showed 64% of Democrats want someone other than him to lead a Democratic ticket in 2024.

Meanwhile, 94% of Democrats under the age of 30 want someone other than the president to lead their party going forward.

The 92% cited by Biden was the number of Democrats who said they would vote for him if he again faced former President Donald Trump in 2024.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre used the same number to overstate support for Biden Monday during her daily media briefing.

While the White House has distorted the poll’s results at least twice now, the Times found a small minority of Americans are pleased with the direction of the country under Biden’s leadership.

“Only 13 percent of American voters said the nation was on the right track — the lowest point in Times polling since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago,” Times reporter Shane Golmacher noted.

Biden’s approval rating currently sits at 33% among all voters while only 70% of Democrats approve of his job performance.

Two-thirds of independent voters said they disapprove of the president’s performance, while 50% “strongly” disapprove, per the poll.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com