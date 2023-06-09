Real America’s Voice Host Grant Stinchfield Seethes Over Trump Indictment: ‘This Only Makes Us Stronger’

Real America’s Voice host Grant Stinchfield took to Twitter Thursday night to express outrage over the indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding his handling of classified documents.

Trump was indicted Thursday afternoon as part of a federal investigation.

Shortly after the news broke Stinchfield posted a video to Twitter, crying “outrage” and blasting President Joe Biden’s administration.

Outrage! The corrupt Biden Administration just indicted President Trump! He will only emerge stronger, we will only emerge stronger! #maga #trump2024 pic.twitter.com/p1awWWTSbN — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) June 9, 2023

“I am here to tell you it is a sad day in America. It happened. The corrupt Biden administration has indicted President Trump over this bogus boxes story, the so-called classified documents, which President Trump has a right to declassify at any time that he wants to,” Stinchfield began.

“So now the Biden administration indicts a former president making American history. Here’s the deal though. This is only going to empower President Trump, and it most certainly is only going to empower all of us,” he added.

Stinchfield continued, saying that Trump is “our retribution.”

“My promise is to fight harder than ever before for this man. President Trump, as he said, is our retribution. They can try to make a political prisoner out of him, try to get him not to run. They could convict him in a weaponized court with a biased jury. It won’t matter,” Stinchfield said.

If applicable, Stinchfield suggested Trump could conduct the job of president while behind bars.

“There’s nothing in the constitution that says he can’t be president from inside prison. And then once he gets there, well he can pardon himself. But before we even get there, it’s gonna take all of us to call out this nonsense to hold the Biden administration accountable,” he said.

“The political persecution is out of control. The prosecutorial misconduct is out of control. If there should be any charges at all, it should be those running the prosecution. They have been so far out of line every step of the way here, concocting charges against him trying to bribe witnesses. You name it, Mr. President stand strong, we got your back,” Stinchfield concluded.

