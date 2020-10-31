Real or Fake: Did LA Mayor Tout Covid Pandemic Economic ‘Assistance’ in the Form of… Discounts on Parking Tickets?

Is it too stupid to be true? Did Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti really tout, as pandemic “assistance,” a discount on parking tickets that are paid within 48 hours of their issuance?

It’s a mystery worthy of Snopes, the website that debunks or verifies urban legends and wild rumors circulating on the internet, but much easier to track down. On Friday night, Garcetti’s official Twitter account did, indeed, frame a $20 discount on parking tickets as pandemic “assistance,” writing “We’re delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

But there’s a catch. “Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, @LADOTOfficial will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours,” they added, meaning Angelenos will have to wait a few more days for this much-needed relief.

We’re delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, @LADOTOfficial will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours. https://t.co/jqG5kxudvi — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 31, 2020

“My administration will continue to do everything possible to support Angelenos through the unprecedented challenges we face,” Garcetti said Friday. “COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to Angelenos’ financial security, and these funds will provide essential relief to our residents during this moment of economic upheaval.”

The announcement got a chilly reception.

Is this a fucking joke? https://t.co/bn9GeeX3WJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 31, 2020

LA: please cancel rent@MayorOfLA: can I offer you five dollars off a Taco Bell Nachos Party Pack? — Eric Garcetti’s Coupon Book🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) October 31, 2020

This is not leadership. This isn’t even close to leadership. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 31, 2020

Surely you are embarrassed to fix your face to say this, Eric. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 31, 2020

You really thought you were doing something here, huh? — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) October 31, 2020

Absolutely get fucked, Eric! — Eric Garcetti’s Coupon Book🖤🥂⚾️🏀 (@kyliesparks) October 31, 2020

If you get two parking tickets is the second one free? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 31, 2020

Of what use is this to someone who lost their job during covid, or is quarantined, and is going to get a ticket every day? — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) October 31, 2020

it is adorable/devastating that you think you’re helping — maura quint (@behindyourback) October 31, 2020

Clown mayor — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) October 31, 2020

This policy makes no sense, @MayorOfLA. Since only people with means can afford to pay tickets immediately, you’re effectively offering a discount to the already well-off. If you want to help those facing hardship, offer amnesty for parking tickets during the pandemic. https://t.co/l6Dshqq6w8 — Adam Conover (@adamconover) October 31, 2020

Since you’re a smart ass, u should’ve made it $19.99! — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) October 31, 2020

The @MayorOfLA giving us $20 off parking tickets during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/Fu0ObrLp30 — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) October 31, 2020

Can you also lower my rent by $3 next month? Would really help. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) October 31, 2020

As of this writing, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is already holding Garcetti’s beer.

