New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is coming under fire for comments about his personal Thanksgiving plans as Americans across the country are being advised to rethink their plans.

When asked about his Thanksgiving plans on WAMC Monday, he said, “My mom is going to come up and two of my girls is the current plan. But the plans change. But that’s my plan.”

Cuomo making these plans with his family amid the public health advisories Americans are being encouraged to follow led to him getting immediately called out on Twitter:

Un-freaking-believable. Now more than ever, people are looking to elected leaders for signals on how to mitigate risk. Is it any wonder so many aren't following health guidelines? And this is the allegedly pro-science party! https://t.co/ddEVgMM5BI — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 23, 2020

You’ve GOT to be kidding me. https://t.co/v0Ny82MCJl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 23, 2020

Give this man an Emmy. https://t.co/63NUVa6jlF — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) November 23, 2020

We're weeks away from the first vaccinations. Republicans are being way worse, but all public officials must model the behavior that they're telling citizens to follow. This is reckless. Millions take cues from him and, as a result, some will take risks, get infected, and die. https://t.co/VoJp5E1V3u — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) November 23, 2020

So first Gov. Cuomo urges people (wisely!) to limit Thanksgiving to people in their household. Now he invites his elderly mother & daughters over?? https://t.co/xLWUelCLul — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 23, 2020

Dude, NO. Tell them to stay home. https://t.co/T8NuS2pi4L — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 23, 2020

I won’t be seeing my 79-year old mother on Thanksgiving, but you do you Governor https://t.co/mvWO0pDnkj — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) November 23, 2020

When I said Andrew Cuomo *might* be a sociopath, I think I understated the case. https://t.co/HG4X8fCtc5 https://t.co/jmMLYXcSVT — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) November 23, 2020

I called it that Cuomo will be spending his Thanksgiving with his family while telling you not to. https://t.co/sMsxXBIfzB — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 23, 2020

Cuomo’s comments about his Thanksgiving plans came hours after he received an Emmy.

