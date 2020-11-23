comScore

‘Reckless’: Cuomo Under Fire for Announcing That He’s Inviting Family to Thanksgiving, While Publicly Urging People to Stay Home

By Josh FeldmanNov 23rd, 2020, 5:07 pm

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is coming under fire for comments about his personal Thanksgiving plans as Americans across the country are being advised to rethink their plans.

When asked about his Thanksgiving plans on WAMC Monday, he said, “My mom is going to come up and two of my girls is the current plan. But the plans change. But that’s my plan.”

Cuomo making these plans with his family amid the public health advisories Americans are being encouraged to follow led to him getting immediately called out on Twitter:

Cuomo’s comments about his Thanksgiving plans came hours after he received an Emmy.

