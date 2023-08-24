Relive This Unforgettable Debate Blunder of 2016: Trump and Carson Causing a Major Traffic Jam

Rehearsals are important.

In the afterglow/math of the first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election season, there’s always an opportunity to look back at past debates to contrast and compare. The last GOP presidential primary was in 2016, when four-times-indicted former President Donald Trump was merely a “businessman” candidate. He didn’t show up for this year’s debate, but he is part of a memorable moment at the beginning of the 2016 debate, which he did show up for. But it looks like he may not have shown up for rehearsal, nor did fellow candidate Ben Carson.

As each candidate was introduced, their job was to walk out from backstage, wave to the camera, and then proceed to their assigned podium onstage. Very straightforward blocking. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was the first candidate called, and he followed directions. Next up was Carson, who was introduced, walked out from backstage… and then stopped. A crew member tried to get him to walk out, but he merely moved forward and remained standing. When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) walked out, Carson waved him onstage (?), where Cruz proceeded as planned. Then Trump was called, and as he very slowly walked out to soak up his applause as he is wont to do, he also stopped walking and stood next to Carson.

This is why we have rehearsals. Because then former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) was left standing behind Trump and Carson, having prematurely exited the backstage area only to look befuddled on-camera before he was introduced. He took one look at Trump and Carson, shrugged with his face, and walked onstage. (To people clapping, it should be noted.)

With Trump and Carson causing a backup in traffic, possibly expecting rubberneckers to ask them for a photo or inquire about their economic plans, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) had to wait backstage while his name was called until the runway was clear. WMUR political director and debate co-moderator Josh McElveen finally had to tell Carson to “please come out on the stage,” which he did. And Trump did not take that as a (second) cue to take stage, despite being introduced a second time by ABC’s Martha Radditz. He just stood there until he was introduced for a third time as Kasich appeared behind him.

Call it a missed cue, an act of rebellion, or an inability to take direction. Whatever you call it, don’t be that guy. Be the guy who shows up for rehearsal.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com