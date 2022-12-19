Rep. Andy Biggs Vows House GOP Will Subpoena ‘The Entire 14,000 Hours’ of Jan. 6 Coverage, Claims It’s Been ‘Edited and Cropped’

During a recent interview, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called for the entirety of the January 6th committee’s information, particularly videos, to be subpoenaed.

At the TPUSA America Fest on Monday, Biggs sat alongside attorney Kash Patel and speechwriter Darren Beattie during a live panel.

At one point during the conversation, Beattie pivoted the conversation to January 6 and particularly the need to subpoena the video of the person who allegedly placed pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC offices that same day.

A clip from the exchange began circulating Twitter via The Recount.

“And as long as we’re talking about subpoenas, maybe we can think about subpoenaing the full raw, unedited footage of the DNC pipe bomber along with the chain of custody,” Beattie said. “And that’s going to lead to a very, very dark place. I can say that.”

“Yeah, you’re — you’re right about that,” Biggs agreed. “And we have to subpoena and get access to the entire 14,000 hours of the January 6th.”

“No more — no more of this stuff that’s been kind of edited and cropped and out where they can — they, they have a narrative that they’re trying to craft that has gotta go away,” Biggs insisted.

Biggs continued, discussing what he viewed as the FBI’s overreach with social media companies.

“So you know, we hear about Twitter because that’s been in the news lately, but it isn’t just Twitter. You have Facebook, you have YouTube that they — they were receiving pressure,” he said.

“You had the FBI go to Google, Microsoft and other software companies telling them to delete URLs, web addresses, again, without any kind of police authority — any legal authority. They won’t even tell us all the social media and software companies that they were basically bullying into censoring,” Biggs added.

He vowed to bring these culprits forward and demand answers, even calling out FBI Director Christopher Wray for dodging questions before.

“Christopher Wray will say, ‘Thank you, I’ll have my staff get back to you.’ And you never hear from them again. Their staff’s been transferred to Timbuktu or somewhere. We’re gonna say, ‘Look, if you aren’t gonna provide us with the answers, we’re gonna hold you in contempt,'” Biggs vowed.

Watch above via Charlie Kirk on YouTube.

