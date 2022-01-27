Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”

Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”

“The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims.” “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT..” But??? Fox News is literally out here advocating for me to face violence. I’m just gonna keep working to get justice. Y’all stay mad and be blessed. https://t.co/1XQzX704l7 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 27, 2022

Bush continued:

But??? Fox News is literally out here advocating for me to face violence. I’m just gonna keep working to get justice. Y’all stay mad and be blessed.

The Missouri Democrat, who is a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter and the “Defund the Police” movement was responding to Imperatrice’s guest appearance on America Reports in which he argued for new policies to fight urban crime and said, “The harsh truth is we need the lawmakers to be victims.”

Imperatrice was responding to a question from anchor Griff Jenkins who had reported on the fact that Bush’s car had been shot in recent days and asked if such instances would make “liberal Democrat lawmakers who have supported defunding the police change their minds.”

“We need them to understand when the worst situation possible hits them, and then they can turn around and say, ‘Wow, maybe it’s an issue. Maybe I need to wake up and do my job and change things for the better,’” added Imperatrice, who is the founder of the group Blue Lives Matter NYC.

“I’m not praying any of these people get hurt or harmed, but they need to see firsthand how bad the streets really are,” he concluded.

Jenkins was quick to tone down the comments, adding, “Joe, of course, we would never wish any harm whatsoever on any American, let alone a politician we disagreed with, but the instances we did see—two instances of carjacking, fortunately, everyone was ok—maybe it will change their minds. Who knows?”

Watch the full clip above from Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com