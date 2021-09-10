Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton Would Like to Make It Clear She Did Not Free the Dazzle of Zebras on the Loose

Remember how there were a bunch of zebras on the loose in Maryland earlier this week? Well, these zebras have continued to roam free.

The dazzle of zebras (once again, yes, a pack of zebras is really called a dazzle) apparently belonged to a private farm and have been roaming around the area for almost a week. (People are being advised to under no circumstances approach the zebras, if they spot them, for their personal safety.)

Amid all the questions about how this happened, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- DC) put out a statement making it clear that she is not responsible.

The statement from the congresswoman states “my alibi is solid” because she was with her family last weekend when the zebras reportedly got loose.

Her office explains that recently “a member of the public noted that, historically, Norton has valued the principle of consent of the governed, most notably in the fight for statehood for the District.”

Norton responded by remarking, “Given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made.”

And so, the Case of the Freed Zebras continues with no end in sight (though there have been unconfirmed reports one of the zebras splintered off to team up with a lion, a giraffe, and a hippopotamus at the Central Park Zoo).

