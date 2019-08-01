comScore

Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Home Reportedly Burglarized Hours Before Trump Tweets

By Morgan PhillipsAug 1st, 2019, 5:34 pm

Just hours before President Donald Trump started a feud which catapulted him into the national spotlight, Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home was broken into, CBS Baltimore revealed Thursday.

The burglary occurred at around 3:40 a.m. this past Saturday, and police are not yet sure if anything was taken.

Roughly four hours later, Trump blasted Cummings as a “brutal bully” and said his district was “considered worst in the USA.” He called the district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and said if Cummings spent more time in Baltimore, he could clean it up.

Cummings has remained silent on Trump’s attack and  the burglary. on Thursday he tweeted that seniors in his district had encouraged him to keep doing his job and fighting for them.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: