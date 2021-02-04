Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) revealed in an interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi that both he and his extended family have been inundated with death threats following a report by Axios, which detailed how a Chinese spy infiltrated his office. After Swalwell was alerted by the FBI of the woman’s connection to the Chinese government, he immediately began to cooperate with authorities. The FBI has since issued multiple statements clarifying that it has found no wrongdoing on the part of the Congressman, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee. In the long-form interview published on Thursday night, Nuzzi asked Swalwell what the political and media deluge has been like following the Axios exposé.

“A lot of those people you’re referring to have also attacked you in very personal terms over the Axios report that revealed your campaign and office was infiltrated by a Chinese spy circa 2014. Can you talk about what that experience has been like?” Nuzzi asked.

Swalwell replied by stating that “death threats have flooded in.”

“For my family, the death threats have flooded in. Not just my wife and I, but it’s also been for my father, my brothers, their friends. And all for a story where — don’t take my word for it when I say there’s no wrongdoing. I can’t talk about the case, but there was no wrongdoing. The FBI multiple times issued statements saying that there’s no wrongdoing,” the congressman told New York Magazine. “All I can do is just do my job and not let it affect me.”