Rep. Joe Kennedy Tells Dean Obeidallah Trump is a ‘Dictator’ and Republicans Are His ‘Accomplices’

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump’s public scheme to help convicted crony Roger Stone is the behavior of “dictators of banana republics,” and that Republicans are “outwardly condoning” it.

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah asked Rep. Kennedy for his reaction to Trump’s public plea for leniency in the Stone case, which was followed by compliance from Attorney General William Barr and a revolt among the prosecutors in the Stone case.

“This is what dictators of banana republics do, this is not what the President of the United States does, yet it is what the President has done,” Rep. Kennedy said, adding “You saw him tweet essentially instructions to the Department of Justice as to how they should address their plea.”

“You’ve seen the four prosecutors resign from the case,” Kennedy continued, pointing out that “one has resigned his post completely.”

Kennedy then took aim at the Republicans who recently acquitted Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, saying “Almost as disappointing, heartbreaking and enraging as the act itself is that Senate Republicans do literally nothing but shrug.”

He added “Think about this, you have a Purple Heart winner [Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman], who I think is in a lot of ways is the embodiment of the American dream, who serves on the National Security Council, that he sees something that he believes is wrong and reports it, and then is brought before Congress, testifies about it, and then is fired from his position in the White House for doing what was right and for testifying truthfully under oath.”

“When his twin brother is escorted out of the building as well, apparently just for being his twin brother. You now see a handful of additional personnel have position revoked, have been fired, or other opportunities shut off. And Senate Republicans just literally do nothing. Do nothing to try and speak up and say… there should be no penalty to begin with, these folks should be protected,” Kennedy said.

“What you are seeing is a President trampling over the rule of law, that is stamping down any effort to be held accountable,” he added, and in conclusion, said “And you’ve got what a Republican Party that is not just an accomplice in this act but that is outwardly condoning it and too scared to speak up and speak out about it. It’s a devastating indictment that history will bring down on their shoulders, I have no doubt.”

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

