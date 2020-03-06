comScore

Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 6th, 2020, 1:29 pm

GOP Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) boasted Friday in a post to Twitter that he is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Rep. Beto O’ Rourke to visit his Washington, D.C. office to confiscate his decorative American Flag-themed AR-15, then swinging the rifle around and pointing the muzzle at the camera.

“I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?” Buck stated.

Buck then swung his AR-15 in front of the lens of the cameraperson, before stating, “Come and take it!”

Buck’s Congressional Office didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Mediaite as to whether the representative is practicing safe handling procedures.

Many Twitter users, some of whom are gun owners, ripped Buck for unsafe practices while handling the firearm.

