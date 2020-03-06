Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

GOP Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) boasted Friday in a post to Twitter that he is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Rep. Beto O’ Rourke to visit his Washington, D.C. office to confiscate his decorative American Flag-themed AR-15, then swinging the rifle around and pointing the muzzle at the camera.

“I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one?” Buck stated.

Buck then swung his AR-15 in front of the lens of the cameraperson, before stating, “Come and take it!”

Buck’s Congressional Office didn’t immediately return a request for comment from Mediaite as to whether the representative is practicing safe handling procedures.

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

Many Twitter users, some of whom are gun owners, ripped Buck for unsafe practices while handling the firearm.

I love how he just pointed the AR-15 right at the camera an everyone behind it as he swings it (assuming he’s not alone with a robot camera.) Also, um, this is childish machismo and threatening.

(Also, cc: @FBI) https://t.co/SmfOf1hPkD — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) March 6, 2020

The only thing I love more than tough guys with their little toys is tough guys that don’t know how to handle their little toys. Swings the barrel right through the entire film crew. https://t.co/zm79RPA78O — Hugh Howey (@hughhowey) March 6, 2020

I took a very basic gun safety class in summer camp and we were definitely told not to swing guns around in front of people at eye level, even when trying to score points with our gun-loving constituents and even if our guns had 1,456 American flags on them. https://t.co/usopwgeVok — Sara Morrison (@SaraMorrison) March 6, 2020

America’s schoolchildren are being gunned down with that kind of weapon, and instead of trying to protect them, he’s posing with it like some wannabe tough guy. Loathsome. https://t.co/bz3XRpv6Tu — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 6, 2020

This is so sad. It doesn’t even make me angry anymore, really. It’s just so sad to see a 61 year-old dork in a suit try to recapture his fading manhood by picking up a big strong America gun and recklessly waving it right at the poor intern who he forced to operate the camera. https://t.co/jW66Fc2prq — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) March 6, 2020

.@RepKenBuck, had I seen this yesterday when in DC I gladly would have. My daughter died from a single AR 15 bullet. You may find joy in that, I don’t. I will gladly come back to DC to discuss your AR 15 and removing it for safe storage. Do not make threats of AR 15 violence. https://t.co/dXycbjgx6t — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 6, 2020

Hey @RepKenBuck, I know you’ve never really worked with firearms, with not serving in the military and all, but you should always treat a firearm as though it’s loaded, pointed in a safe direction, up or down. You just swung your sight directly at the person taking video. https://t.co/CA2t9o50h6 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 6, 2020

Another day, another politician stumping for gun freedom by swinging his rifle’s muzzle through your bodyspace https://t.co/cC3ELYGtQY pic.twitter.com/UpXNFTsq3O — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) March 6, 2020

.@RepKenBuck is what’s wrong with the @GOP & @NRA: 1. He’s implying a threat against the Dem leader for President. 2. He’s a fraud. A real gun owner would never have muzzle swept the camera. 3. He lacks respect for constituents who might now feel uncomfortable in his office. https://t.co/tendtdByB9 — Peter Ambler (@PeterMAmbler) March 6, 2020

