Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Thursday showed algebra he performed that he said proved politicians who promised in March to quickly “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infections were lying.

“On March 23rd, bureaucrats and politicians were misinformed or lying when they said ’15 days to flatten the curve,'” Massie wrote in an afternoon Twitter post. “Using high school Algebra 2, and the most basic assumptions available at the time, it was possible to prove they were misleading the public. These are my notes.”

The missive was accompanied by pictures of two pages of notes, which noted, “Today, March 23rd, 470 U.S. citizens have died.” Assumptions included the notion that 10 percent of the population — or 35 million Americans — would contract Covid-19, while .5 percent of that number — 175,000 — would die. A series of subsequent equations advised that it would take 85 days to flatten the curve.

“Never change, Thomas,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wrote in a response to the tweet.

Massie, who holds a master’s of science in mechanical engineering from MIT, obtained 29 patents before joining Congress.

The White House in March launched an initiative claiming it would take “15 days to slow the spread” of Covid-19 if Americans took precautions to avoid catching it and cooperated with an economic shutdown. New infections slowed briefly in some parts of the country, but surged to record highs between May and July.

Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield warned Thursday that Americans were likely facing the “worst fall we’ve ever had from a public health perspective” due to the likelihood of a resurgence in the virus converging with the flu season.

Massie disclosed last week that he tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies at the end of July, and said he believed he had contracted the virus in January — before the first known U.S. case.

