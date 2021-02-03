Rep Matt Gaetz Volunteers to Resign House Seat to Defend Trump in Senate Impeachment Trial

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said Wednesday he would be willing to resign his House seat in order to represent former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial in the Senate.

“There were some among us who checked to see whether we could be the ones to go defend him in the Senate,” Gaetz said in an interview on War Room: Pandemic, a podcast hosted by Raheem Kassam and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon. “The word we got back from [the House Ethics Committee] was that we could not.”

Gaetz, an attorney whose father served as president of the Florida Senate from 2012-14, was first elected to represent a House district in Florida’s panhandle in 2016, the same year Trump won the presidency, and emerged as a full-throated advocate of Trump’s during his term in office. He added that he was interested in defending Trump after the “cancellation” of his presidency.

“I love my district,” Gaetz said. “I love representing them. But I view this cancellation of the Trump presidency, and the Trump movement, as one of the major risks to my people — both in my district and all throughout this great country. Absolutely, if the president called me and wanted me to go defend him n the floor of the Senate, that would be the top priority in my life. I would leave my House seat, I would leave my home, I would do anything I had to do to ensure the greatest president in my lifetime … got a full-throated defense.”

