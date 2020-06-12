Rep. Ruben Gallego Rips Trump Supporters as ‘Angry White Men And Women’ Who Align with Confederacy

Arizona Democratic Congressman and Iraq War veteran Ruben Gallego told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that Trump’s stand against renaming military bases named for Confederate leaders is a play to a base made up of “angry white men and women that align somehow with Confederacy…”

On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Gallego about Trump’s repeated and vehement opposition to renaming bases, asking Rep. Gallego “What’s your reaction to continuing to name military installations and took up arms and killed members of the United State Military?”

“I mean it’s absolutely disgusting,” Gallego said. “We don’t have Ho Chi Minh airport, we don’t have Rommel Airfield. These people were traitors. Not only that, they were traitors and they were outright white supremacists.”

He also pointed out that “we certainly shouldn’t be honoring them with bases where our military is extremely diverse. Like, how does it feel if you’re a black man having to go to these slaveholders that tried to overthrow the union, named bases? It’s ridiculous.”

Gallego told Obeidallah that “it’s just politics” for Trump, and added that :all he has left at this point are these angry, angry white men and women that align somehow with the Confederacy, or the aggrievedness that comes with it.”

He said that Trump “just can’t get rid of them, and so he’d rather stick with what he knows” than reach out to a wider group.

Gallego concluded by saying that “in no way should we be honoring these people, it’s disgusting. It’s just disgusting to think that we are going to continue to elevate these people that literally tried to tear up this country and killed hundreds of thousands of fellow countrymen.”

Despite Trump’s opposition, an amendment to rename bases was passed by the GOP-controlled Senate Armed Services Committee this week.

