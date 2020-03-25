Rep. Ruben Gallego Says Trump ‘Just Talks Out of His Ass’ on Coronavirus: ‘It’s Very Dangerous’

Arizona Democratic Congressman and Iraq War veteran Ruben Gallego told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump “just talks out of his ass” about the coronavirus pandemic, and that “it’s very dangerous” to

On Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Obeidallah talked with Gallego about Trump’s latest decision to reopen the economy on Easter without the approval of the experts on his task force, and asked “How can this guy be believable to anyone?”

“I mean, he can’t, he just talks out of his ass,” Gallego said. “He just hopes that things land in the right way, like everything has for him in the past.”

“The biggest problem is what he wants to do is to manage the stock market, he doesn’t want to try to manage the health and medical problem we have right now,” Gallego added.

He went on to compare Trump to past presidents, saying that Trump “doesn’t have the profound trust that other past presidents have had, whether its Obama, Bush or Clinton in the past,” and added that “It’s very dangerous. It’s hard to tell what is truthful.”

“I don’t believe anything that comes out of his mouth. I’d rather hear it from Fauci or some other governmental official,” Gallego said. “It’s sad that the word of the President of the United States cannot be trusted.”

Watch the clip above, via SiriusXM.

