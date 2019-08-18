When Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were barred from Israel last week, the announcement from Israel cited a law passed two years ago denying entry to supporters of the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions).

Bill Maher covered the news on his show Friday night and went off on BDS in particular:

“BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class. It’s predicated on this notion, I think, it’s very shallow thinking that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied.”

Tlaib responded on Twitter Saturday saying, “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”

She continued, “I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

Maybe folks should boycott his show. I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn't work then and it won't now. https://t.co/Oa49ZVfrVN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 17, 2019

Oh Jimmy, you wish that is what I meant. @billmaher can continue with his bias panel discussions on the issue of #BDS, but he will be called out on it since you know I live in the United States and my 1st Amendment right allows me to boycott his show. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 18, 2019

Congresswoman Omar retweeted her colleague and other criticisms of Maher:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com