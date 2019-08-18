comScore

Rep. Tlaib Responds to Bill Maher Trashing BDS as ‘Bullsh*t Purity Test’: ‘Maybe Folks Should Boycott His Show’

By Josh FeldmanAug 18th, 2019, 11:07 am

When Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were barred from Israel last week, the announcement from Israel cited a law passed two years ago denying entry to supporters of the BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions).

Bill Maher covered the news on his show Friday night and went off on BDS in particular:

“BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class. It’s predicated on this notion, I think, it’s very shallow thinking that the Jews in Israel, mostly white, and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong. As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied.”

Tlaib responded on Twitter Saturday saying, “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”

She continued, “I am tired of folks discrediting a form of speech that is centered on equality and freedom. This is exactly how they tried to discredit & stop the boycott to stand up against the apartheid in S. Africa. It didn’t work then and it won’t now.”

Congresswoman Omar retweeted her colleague and other criticisms of Maher:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: