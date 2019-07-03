Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) expressed outrage at Customs and Border Protection agents, some of whom she said laughed, joked, and took unauthorized photos during her recent Congressional inspection of the living conditions at a border detention facility.

“[They thought] this was all so very funny and it wasn’t,” Tlaib said Wednesday on The Situation Room.

Speaking with Wolf Blitzer, Tlaib detailed her recent visit to a CBP facility alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Joaquin Castro (D-TX). The group toured a border center where immigrant families and children are being detained, and where Tlaib said she witnessed “inhumane” and “immoral” living conditions that echo a DHS Inspector General’s report issued earlier this week on “dangerous overcrowding” at border detention centers.

But the Michigan Congresswoman also went on to describe an aura of thinly veiled resentment and dismissiveness aimed at the Congressional delegation from some of the agents — with some, according to Tlaib, even snapping unauthorized photos of Ocasio-Cortez.

“I didn’t feel physically threatened, I felt very much tension,” the Congresswoman explained. “I felt, at one moment, a tremendous amount of anger with the stares [from CBP agents]. Some of those men and women were not very happy that we were there. These are agents that I think are under a lot stress but no excuse for their immoral and inhumane and just, their character and how they proceeded to laugh and jokingly think that this was all so very funny and it wasn’t. This was horrifying to be able to see something like this.”

Blitzer then sought to clarify her comments, asking: “Some of these agents were actually laughing at you and your colleagues in this congressional delegation?”

“They were laughing through the window at us after we were very upset that some of them were taking photos [of Ocasio-Cortez],” Tlaib confirmed.

