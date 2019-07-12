comScore

Report Details Alarming Conditions at Border Station Visited by Pence: Crowded Cages, No Cots

By Josh FeldmanJul 12th, 2019, 8:13 pm

Reporters traveled with Vice President Mike Pence to a Border Patrol station in Texas, and the pool report from the Washington Post‘s Josh Dawsey details the conditions they saw firsthand.

Pence was at the McAllen facility today with several Republican lawmakers. Earlier tonight the vice president tweeted, “We have a CRISIS at our border. This year, we are on track to apprehend more than one million migrants on our southern border. The time to address this humanitarian crisis and secure our border is NOW.”

Per the pool report, there were roughly 384 people men there “in caged fences with no cots,” and “the cages were so crowded that it would have been impossible for all of the men to lie on the concrete.” Some of the men in there apparently said they’d been there “40 days or longer.”

Dawsey writes that it was not only “sweltering hot” but that “the stench was horrendous.”

Dawsey also posted photos to Twitter from the border station:

Pence, per the pool report, said, “I was not surprised by what I saw. I knew we’d see a system that was overwhelmed.”

