Reporter Asks Jen Psaki About Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson’s Omicron Conspiracy Theory During Air Force One Briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to address an Omicron variant conspiracy theory from former Trump personal physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday en route to Minnesota, where President Joe Biden was to visit Dakota County Technical College and speak about his infrastructure plans.

Along the way, a reporter asked Psaki “Can I ask you — the former White House physician, Ronny Jackson, has asserted…”

“I’m familiar with him,” Psaki interjected, wryly.

“… has asserted that the administration is basically ginning up a midterm election variant so Democrats can cheat in the election — that, you know, any new crisis with COVID is ginned up,” the reporter continued.

“Well, I think that the best thing we can do is not respond to conspiracy theories that are pushing — being pushed out there, including by medical doctors, that risk people’s lives, create confusion, and are done for political gain,” Psaki said. “So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Psaki was referring to Jackson, the current Texas congressman and former physician to then-President Donald Trump. A few days ago, Jackson tweeted “Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them!”

Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

Jackson’s claim is false. The 2020 election has been audited over and over, and no fraud that could have affected the outcome has been found. And Democrats can barely engineer 50 votes in the Senate, let alone an advanced virus mutation.

