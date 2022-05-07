Reporter Asks Psaki ‘Should, Frankly, Men Be Out In Front On’ Fight for Abortion Rights After Roe Draft Uproar

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether President Joe Biden thinks that men “should be out in front” on abortion rights, or should women like Vice President Kamala Harris take the lead.

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Friday en route to Kentucky, where she was asked several questions about the draft Supreme Court decision that was leaked to Politico Monday night that would overturn the right to abortion if it goes into effect.

One reporter asked if men or women should be in the lead, and how much emphasis should be placed on abortion rights in the midterms:

Q And, finally, can you give a sense: Does the President view the Roe v. Wade potential repeal, the issue more broadly, as a core message for Democrats heading into the midterms? And if so, or regardless, who does he think should be giving that message? Is it him? Is it the Vice President? Should, frankly, men be out in front on it? Should women be out in front on it? Does it matter? Who does he think — does he think Democrats should be leaning into this issue? And if so, who does he think should be leaning into it? MS. PSAKI: Well, I think you saw in his initial written statement that he spoke to, you know, the need to have more Democrats — pro-choice Democrats in Congress in order to codify Roe. And that spoke to his view of politics, without me getting into it too much. I think his view is that it should be all of the above: him, the Vice President, any others. And, you know, as it relates — what was the last part of your question? Q Does he think Democrats should make this a key issue, or is it sort of one of a range of issues? MS. PSAKI: Yes, you heard the President, two days ago, talk about the Ultra-MAGA Agenda. And what he’s referring to there — yes, he spoke about Chairman Scott’s plan to raise taxes on people making less than $100,000 a year; he’s also talking about the advocacy by some in — elected officials, Republicans — to take away a woman’s right to make choices about her own body and make choices with their doctor. And his view is that is another example of the Ultra-MAGA Agenda as well.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com